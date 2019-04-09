Davenport senior Sarah Kakert had never made pickled golden beets on sea salt crostinis with whipped goat cheese and blackberry chutney when she showed up to the River Center in downtown Davenport Tuesday afternoon.
In fact, she first had to learn what some of those things were.
Within a few hours of arriving, though, she had made enough — alongside staff from Rubys — to feed the mass of hungry people who descended on the River Center at 5:30 p.m. for Davenport Schools’ 12th annual Taste of ProStart event.
“This year we did things a little bit differently. We start meeting around October, and this year we got students more involved in the planning, and it’s a lot more interactive this year,” said Jen Boyd, Davenport curriculum specialist. "… This was all the students’ ideas.”
ProStart students worked alongside chefs from nearly a dozen local restaurants and programs, and interactive elements included pancake art and doughnut-eating contests and chef demonstrations.
When Davenport’s ProStart team started 13 years ago, it was the first of its kind in Iowa. The team competes at both the state and national level.
This year, Boyd said they had sold 340 tickets as of 4 p.m. and “a lot more than usual” once doors opened. Tickets were $30, and reserved tables for eight sold for $200.
Most years, she said, they raise about $10,000, including the raffles, cash bar and silent auction.
“It wouldn’t be possible without the generous chefs,” Boyd said. “They donate the food, and they donate the time.”
One of those chefs is Jason Gomez, executive chef at The Outing Club. Gomez was there for Davenport’s first year, and has been “involved ever since.”
“This program specifically targets our future — not just in the Quad-Cities, but in the industry,” he said. “We want to get exposure to the kids to get them some real-time experience. This is one way of doing it.”
Dishing out cups of panna cotta, senior Shy’esha Taylor said her dad was a chef at Augustana, and she’d always grown up with cooking.
Junior KeaVonna Rumley also said she always loved to cook and joined ProStart for the experience.
“ProStart includes more events (than the other cooking classes), and I like getting hands-on.”
Ten years ago, Jenee Cross joined Davenport’s ProStart team as an instructor; she said it’s grown every year since.
While ProStart has developed cooking skills, senior Rebecca Tague said the Taste of ProStart event was different because “it shows you what it’s like to really be on a line.”
“It’s important to have events like this to include the community and businesses,” Cross said. “Schools should really prepare students for the future, and we have to look at what are the business and industry needs.”