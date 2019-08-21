Three weeks into his tenure, Davenport Superintendent Robert Kobylski formally addressed all of his new district’s teachers, administrators, nurses, custodians and all other staff for the first time over two presentations at West High School on Wednesday.
Speaking personally — he and his wife are closing on a house in Davenport on Sept. 27, and professionally — the district reported that it's about 60% through corrective actions mandated by the state, Kobylski set the tone and outlined the broadest expectations for the school year, which starts Monday.
“We have these students for a very short time,” he said. “We have to make the right decisions.”
Those decisions, Kobylski said, need to be backed by data, and that data would inform the district’s “selective abandonment” of programming that isn’t delivering enough bang for its buck over the next few years.
“If it’s not working, we’re not going to do it anymore,” he said, to thunderous applause from the teaching staff and administrators. “... We’re going to do the things that matter. We’re not going to do everything.”
Kobylski was hired in part because his prior experience lines up with problems facing Davenport schools, which are under special state oversight after disciplining students of color at disproportionate rates and failing to meet mandates for educating children with special needs. Speaking to his experience as a teacher in Chicago public schools and as the superintendent of a Wisconsin district with large achievement gaps, Kobylski said he thought the three ingredients of the “secret sauce” for success were professional learning communities, personalized learning and high expectations.
“If you like to work by yourself … you’re not going to like working here,” he said, adding that teachers would be expected to work collaboratively to increase creativity and efficiency.
Other teachers who might want to seek work elsewhere are those who don’t believe every student can gain a meaningful education.
“I believe that all children can achieve at high levels, given the right level of support,” Kobylski said before repeating it. “All means all. A lot of the time we think about outliers … but no. All means all.”
Emphasizing data and selective abandonment again, Kobylski encouraged teachers to take risks in the classroom, but to be prepared with an alternative if it wasn’t actually helping students learn and achieve.
“We have to make sure we’re seeing results,” he said. “… But let’s never mistake activity for accomplishment.
“Success isn’t an event. It takes time.”