Davenport Superintendent Robert Kobylski anticipates that the district will be “15 for 15” with mandatory corrective actions by the middle of this week, he told the school board Monday night. While the documentation for 14 of the corrective actions were given the green light from the state, there were a few stragglers among the staff who had to sign off on having completed a bullying and harassment presentation.
The Issue: The State Board of Education voted to approve a corrective action plan for Davenport at their June 12 meeting. On May 9, the State Board voted to grant the district conditional accreditation due to the 14 new legal citations against the district that emerged following an on-site Phase II audit from the state. The corrective action plan included one to four corrective actions for each citation, along with those that carried over from the initial audit in 2017. Of the 27 deadlines given, 15 were slated for the end of August.
The August corrective actions covered everything from teacher evaluations and individual career development plans, to providing evidence of accessible materials, hiring a superintendent and addressing the district’s policy on student bullying and harassment.
The Discussion: Director Allison Beck said she wanted to guarantee that staff weren’t just “going through the motions” to check off boxes from the Iowa Department of Education.
“I don’t want us to look at is as, OK, everybody sat in a chair, therefore we’re done with that citation,” she said. At the same time, she wanted to be cognizant of what they were asking the district’s staff to take on.
“We’re not just simply checking boxes. That’s not what this is about,” Kobylski said. “… This is good work, it’s well-researched work. Yes, it’s a lot of work, but in our profession, we’re used to a lot of work.”
Next Steps: Kobylski said the completed documentation for the final August deadline should be ready in a day or two, once the final staff were tracked down to complete their work.
The next round of deadlines are set for the end of September and cover providing services and information for students with individualized education plans and in Title I buildings. Most notably, the district must revise the district developed service delivery plan with “broad parent and community involvement.”