The new Davenport superintendent’s waiver dilemma is “not very common at all,” said Ted Blaesing, senior associate at HYA Associates, the search firm that helped the district hire Robert Kobylski.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean the problem is with Kobylski’s qualifications.
“Iowa has one of the more unusual processes,” Blaesing said. “It’s quite traditional; it does not provide for an alternative route, unlike most other states do now.” Illinois-based HYA conducts searches across the country.
After getting his license through WiscAd, an alternative program specific to Wisconsin, Kobylski was a superintendent in that state for 12 years and jointly supervised Nicolet High School and one of its feeder K-8 districts, Fox Point. When the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners rejected that license, Kobylski paid to renew his Illinois license, earned through his Ph.D. program at Loyola — a regionally-accredited program — in 1999. He will also take three courses to address “anticipated gaps” between his certification 20 years ago and what’s typically required now.
The courses will finish the last week of June, pushing back his start date from June 1 to July 1.
In the last few years, there has been many new superintendents in the Quad-City area, including a cohort across four districts who will start over the summer. Kobylski is the only one whose license required intervention; he is also a unique case, as the only new superintendent on the Iowa side coming from out of state.
When Bettendorf Superintendent Mike Raso was hired in 2016, he was already interim superintendent and previously assistant superintendent.
It’s similar for Brian Strusz, who will replace Pleasant Valley Superintendent Jim Spelhaug; he is the assistant superintendent now.
Illinois doesn’t offer waivers for a professional educator license with a superintendent endorsement, said Tammy Muerhoff, Rock Island County regional superintendent, said in an email.
The requirements for an administrative endorsement in Illinois, though, might make waivers redundant: The endorsement requires either a “valid, comparable” out-of-state license and a master’s degree or higher from a regionally accredited institution, or a master’s program plus a combination of a preparation program, internship experience, coursework, licensing tests and two years of full-time experience as a principal, director of special education, chief school business official or other administrative position with the appropriate license.
Like Kobylski, the new Rock Island-Milan superintendent is from Wisconsin; Reginald Lawrence was one of six regional superintendents with Milwaukee Public Schools. But Linda Dothard, school board president, said in an email the district had not run into any problems with his license.
In the Moline-Coal Valley district, incoming superintendent Rachel Savage’s transition is going smoothly, too. She’s wrapping up as a principal in Waterloo, Iowa.
“Our search firm, SchoolExecConnect, did a tremendous job of vetting candidates for our superintendent search,” said Sangeetha Rayapati, school board president, in an email.
Kobylski is the only recently-hired superintendent in the area facing this hurdle, but he’s not the first Davenport superintendent to need a waiver.
Former superintendent Art Tate was granted a waiver in 2012, for “knowledge of current issues in special education administration” rather than course work requested.
Citing his 15 years of superintendent experience in four states and a year as the director of special education in New Hampshire from 1992-1993, Tate’s waiver said “anyone with experience should have the requirement waived.”
“The director of special education worked directly for Mr. Tate when he was serving as superintendent,” the petition for waiver stated. “Thus, he has knowledge of current education issues. Mr. Tate has visited special education classrooms every day.”
The waiver also cites that Davenport’s special education director equivalent reported directly to the superintendent: “They meet concerning special education issues. He also attends the training for special education professionals to keep up to date on issues.”
Years later, Davenport would face state and federal citations for noncompliance in special education. At the school board meeting Monday night — a day short of the one-year anniversary of the citation notice — Susan Downs, interim director of exceptional education, announced several of the citations involving re-evaluation had been completed ahead of the federally-set deadline.
At least one Davenport parent, Lori Janke, has publicly expressed her fears about the district repeating history, speaking before the board during the open forum at Monday night’s meeting.
Whether the extra courses — or an entirely different candidate — could have prevented the state and federal citations can only be pinned down to speculation, especially as some of the systemic citations have been years in the making, before the state visit surfaced the district’s deepest problems. Regardless, Tate resigned — effective Nov. 1 — and cited his failures to address the district’s failings.
Even with the district’s history, Blaesing and director Julie De Salvo confirmed that licensure had never been discussed as a barrier.
“No, it wasn’t brought up as a concern before,” Blaesing said. “It just seems a little strange.”