Davenport superintendent: New special education position 'no different than being an associate superintendent'

Come July, Davenport Schools will have a new administrative position: executive director of special education and early childhood.

There weren’t multiple applicants for the job, though — it was filled by the district without ever being posted as an opening, Superintendent Robert Kobylski said.

The new executive director, Sandy Schmitz, has been working in Davenport as an implementation adviser on behalf of the Iowa Department of Education since May 2018. Her contract was twice extended, running through June 30. Her new job starts July 1.

“In my mind it’s no different than being an associate superintendent,” Kobylski said. He said the position wasn’t listed because he “didn’t see on the horizon any opportunity to hire anyone better qualified that Dr. Schmitz.”

Schmitz earned a Ph.D. in Educational Administration and Supervision from Iowa State University in 2003, according to her LinkedIn. She held a master educator license that expired in 2003 and a professional administrator license that expired in 2004, according to the Board of Educational Examiners. For most of the time since then, she’s worked as an education consultant.