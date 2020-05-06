Davenport superintendent: New special education position 'no different than being an associate superintendent'

Come July, Davenport Schools will have a new administrative position: executive director of special education and early childhood.
There weren’t multiple applicants for the job, though — it was filled by the district without ever being posted as an opening, Superintendent Robert Kobylski said.
The new executive director, Sandy Schmitz, has been working in Davenport as an implementation adviser on behalf of the Iowa Department of Education since May 2018. Her contract was twice extended, running through June 30. Her new job starts July 1.
“In my mind it’s no different than being an associate superintendent,” Kobylski said. He said the position wasn’t listed because he “didn’t see on the horizon any opportunity to hire anyone better qualified that Dr. Schmitz.”
Schmitz earned a Ph.D. in Educational Administration and Supervision from Iowa State University in 2003, according to her LinkedIn. She held a master educator license that expired in 2003 and a professional administrator license that expired in 2004, according to the Board of Educational Examiners. For most of the time since then, she’s worked as an education consultant.
Kobylski said the position was an executive director — not an associate superintendent — to avoid the appearance of inflating the administrative office.
In April, the school board approved a contract for “executive director of special education and early childhood,” but when asked for a job description, the district provided a document outlining responsibilities for “director of exceptional education services.” The description does not mention early childhood or preschool. Kobylski said he was in the process of updating the job description to include the expanded responsibilities.
With a yearly salary of $212,000, Schmitz’s base salary is one of the highest in the district. For comparison, Kobylski’s base salary is $239,000. However, Schmitz is the first administrator to not have a 9% annuity in her contract, a longstanding practice in the district.
The school board’s policy addresses how to fill a position left vacant by resignation or termination but not for when a new position is created. Davenport previously had a director of special education position, but Director of Human Resources Erica Goldstone said the new position replaced the previous one by adding early childhood.
Until November 2018, Patti Pace-Tracy was director of special education. Since then, the position has not been filled on a permanent basis. TJ Schneckloth, who had been the interim superintendent before Kobylski was hired, is currently holding the position on an interim basis.
Special education in Davenport has faced intense scrutiny for years, with numerous noncompliance citations over individualized education plans and disproportionality. The district is the largest in Iowa’s history to be conditionally accredited.
“We’re in a tough position, and there’s not a ton of people willing to come in and deal with the problems we have,” Board President Bruce Potts said.
Schmitz has worked with Davenport throughout the corrective action plan, as the district works to earn back full accreditation. Davenport reports to the Iowa Board of Education with an update Thursday. After conferring with the state about the hire, Kobylski said they agreed it was the “right hire, at the right time, for the right reasons.”
“She knows exactly what our status is,” Potts said. “She’s helped train staff. In many respects, she’s been serving as the surrogate as the head of special education for a while.”
