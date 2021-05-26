Davenport teachers 'highly disappointed' in administrator salaries

"That really bothers me. I really have a problem with that."

Board president Dan Gosa said the salaries are justified, because the leadership team is being assigned more responsibilities, the district is eliminating a formerly applied 9% annuity payment, the salaries did not align with others in the state and the district still is saving money because of previously eliminated positions.

“We are happy the DCSD’s finances have stopped bleeding red ink and are projected to be in the black in the foreseeable future,” said Kealey. “Still, the timing and level of these pay raises have done nothing but damage the morale of the entire non-administrative staff in the DCSD during what has been arguably the most difficult year of teaching and learning any of us can remember.

“Our members and the Davenport community are fed up with the lack of respect from elected officials in the Governor’s office and the state legislature. This vote by our local DCSD School Board only added to our frustration."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 8

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.