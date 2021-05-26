Davenport teachers 'highly disappointed' in administrator salaries

Teachers in Davenport say recent salary increases for school district administrators is further damaging their morale during the "most difficult year" they can remember.
The Davenport Education Association (DEA), which represents teachers, nurses, counselors and other professional staff in the Davenport district, issued a statement this week in response to the pay raises approved at Monday night's board meeting.
Eight cabinet members will serve directly under Superintendent TJ Schneckloth and will be paid $165,000 each in a restructuring of district leadership. In some cases, the salaries represent considerable pay increases.
“Our members and non-administrative employees in the DCSD received a minimal pay increase for the 2021-2022 academic year, our workload and class sizes have steadily increased and the entire district has seen layoffs and staff reductions in recent years," said DEA president John Kealey. "Yet the Board of Education gives significant salary increases to top-level management while screaming poverty at the same time? The vote on the increased administrative pay raises is highly problematic.”
Only one of Davenport's seven school board members, Kent Paustian, voted against the salaries.
"We're talking about huge increases here," he said at Monday's meeting. "We hear, 'We don't have the funds. We don't have the funds,' yet we're making these kinds of increases.
"That really bothers me. I really have a problem with that."
“We are happy the DCSD’s finances have stopped bleeding red ink and are projected to be in the black in the foreseeable future,” said Kealey. “Still, the timing and level of these pay raises have done nothing but damage the morale of the entire non-administrative staff in the DCSD during what has been arguably the most difficult year of teaching and learning any of us can remember.
“Our members and the Davenport community are fed up with the lack of respect from elected officials in the Governor’s office and the state legislature. This vote by our local DCSD School Board only added to our frustration."