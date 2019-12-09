Davenport teachers union: 'We want to keep our contract.'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The policy was not on the agenda, and the board did not vote on it or discuss it. At the end of the meeting, though, Director Linda Hayes requested the board discuss master contracts compared to employee handbooks. Her request said she didn’t want the board to do a “disservice” to its staff.

After each speaker, the teachers and their supporters applauded. Many cited the more than 70 layoffs last year, as well as teachers leaving of their own accord for other districts and Davenport’s particular problems, including its conditional accreditation and stark budget cuts.

“When teachers were given pink slips last year, only one was given at Smart (Intermediate), but Smart lost 19 teachers last year. Twelve went to other districts” said Linda Smithson, a teacher-librarian at Smart. “A contract allows buy-in and confidence that Davenport is a good place to work. A handbook leaves too much to chance, and good teachers will go elsewhere.”

Superintendent Robert Kobylski said when he worked in Wisconsin, collective bargaining laws were rewritten to a similar effect, and that he saw superintendents and districts try to take advantage of the situation, which he did not allow in his own.