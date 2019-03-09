More than 260 elementary schoolchildren in Davenport aren't at their neighborhood school this year because special education services were available only at a different school.
Next year, the district is hoping to keep more kids at their "home schools."
“We’re making adjustments so those services can be offered at every building,” said Susan Downs, director of exceptional education. “ … They get to attend the school their siblings attend, that their neighborhood friends go to.”
Parents of students directly affected were notified, and the deadline to apply for the district’s transfer service was Friday. Downs said “about 30” parents applied to transfer away from their home school.
“The transfer option will still be open in the future,” she said. “It’s always going to be on an individual basis.”
Over the next few weeks, the district’s associate superintendents, Robert Scott and Bill Schneden, will determine who can transfer, based on available space.
“We’re really committed to trying to accommodate families,” Downs said. “There’s never any guarantee, but the intent is to accommodate.
Sandy Schmitz, an implementation adviser sent by the state, said most students will be automatically scheduled into their home school if the parent didn’t talk to the district.
“When we looked at the number of kids per building that needed special education services, each building really has enough kids to provide their own services,” she said. “Instead of having clusters of a particular type of service offered in a building, or a couple of buildings … we’ll be spreading it out across the district.”
Kim Hofmann, a special education administrator with the Area Education Agency (AEA), said there were a few service options for students with “really significant” disabilities that would remain clustered; Schmitz added that, for students with physical disabilities, accessibility would also be considered on an individual basis before moving the student to their home school.
While parents were notified, Hofmann said the move would not require an IEP meeting, as IEPs address services, not place. IEP stands for individual service plans, used by educators as a sort of guide map to ensure students receive appropriate instruction and care.
“It’s really about the services, and the district can determine where those services are provided,” she said. “ … According to federal rules and regulations, [providing services at the home school] is really the obligation.”
Shuffling the students around means teachers will have to be moved around as well. First, though, union representative Toby Paone said they were working to get through the 75 layoffs announced Friday.
“They are separate, but they’re connected,” he said, adding that while anyone in general ed with a conditional license received a layoff notice, that was not true of special education teachers with conditional licensures. “There’s just such a need for those special education teachers.”
Paone said special education teachers who will be reassigned to a different school will be notified in early April.
“People normally don’t know their assignment for next year until May,” he said. “We still have lots of time before this puzzle is completed. … Let the process work itself out. That’s more important than anything else right now."
There are more positive changes for students being moved back to their home school than just joining their siblings and neighborhood friends, Schmitz said: It will significantly cut down on the time some students spend on the bus traveling across the district, and it could help with socializing as well.
“One of the things that can happen is when you have a student that has to go to another school, specifically for special ed, the student body knows that, and there’s a stigma attached to that,” she said. “ … It does reduce some of the stigma, and we’re really happy Davenport has enough kids to address that.”