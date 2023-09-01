While Bettendorf and Davenport West High Schools faced off in football Friday night, the two came together in a project for their respective cities.

Students in the two schools' welding programs designed and built bike racks for downtown Davenport and Bettendorf, an idea from the Quad Cities Chamber and affiliates. They revealed their work Friday morning along the Mississippi River Trail — close to the Davenport and Bettendorf borders — alongside Chamber and city officials.

"It's pretty nice knowing that every time I walk around in a park or something, I'll see something that I did," said Bettendorf junior Cole Neece. "It's pretty nice doing something that can benefit a lot of people, even at my school and stuff like that."

Chris Caves, the Chamber's vice president of business and economic growth, sees the project as merging the skills and shared interests of two communities.

"These high school students demonstrate the exact skills that are in high demand in the Quad-Cities," Caves said. "(Students) are all contributing talents to a shared goal, to a shared benefit in the region … When people think about the Quad-Cities, they think about a skilled workforce, that's why they bring their business here."

The Downtown Davenport Partnership launched the bike rack project around five years ago, eventually expanding to include the Downtown Bettendorf Organization.

"After pricing these bike racks out-of-state we realized, 'Hey, we could probably do this a lot better locally,'" said Ryan Jantzi, executive director of the Downtown Bettendorf Organization. "And, we would like to involve our students in that process … getting real-world experience in the classroom."

To Dan Milburn, that "real-world" experience was the biggest benefit to students.

"The students really love it," he said. "They're practicing day-to-day skills on little pieces of metal, and had the chance to apply it to a project."

Milburn wished to thank Andy Zinn, the vocational welding instructor at West, for including Bettendorf's welding program for the project.

"Davenport kids building bike racks for the city of Bettendorf didn't feel quite right, when I know Mr. Milburn and his desire to build their program," Zinn said. "We've already talked about coordinating again with each other."

Along with valuable technical experience, he said, projects like this often stimulate a students' creative side, which may otherwise be "stuck" in their phones.

"Skills based learning can get boring if (students) don't see an end product," he said. "They see what they've learned grow and be born — that's the kind of the most important thing for them to see, they know where it's (bike racks) going, know where it's headed."

Seeing this work dispersed throughout the Davenport community was important to Zinn, too.

His student, junior Hailey Finken, agrees.

"It's kind of amazing, to be honest," she said. "We made these bike racks, and they're going to be out here. You can walk the streets, see it and be like, 'Oh, I made that.' It's pretty cool, and it's like we're doing stuff that's helping our city."

Finken said most of their third-block was spent on the bike racks, and she enjoyed welding the Davenport logo and base plates the most.

"It's all pretty cool, and I got to learn some new things for it," she said.

Finken and Neece both plan to continue in the welding profession after high school.

"Doing those bike racks helped me out a lot as a person," Neece said. "I was doing about five bike racks a day — it was a grind, but it made me feel like I had that determination."

Among the crowd at Friday's event were Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher.