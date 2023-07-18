Davenport school and city officials gathered with community members at West High School on Tuesday to break ground on a series of athletic upgrades and additions.

When finished, West will have a new gymnasium, wrestling room and weight/fitness room, representing a 25,260 square foot addition. This will bring the school's existing weight and wrestling facilities out of the basement, broadening student access.

"It's been an incredibly long journey to get to this spot," Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said at Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony. "Once we stick these shovels in the ground, the first phase of Davenport Community School District's long-range facilities plan will be underway, and I couldn't be more excited about it."

West's competition gym will also see renovations, including: new bleachers, paint and finishes; and a volleyball and gym divider curtain.

"I think we're all very excited to get better equipment and get out of the basement, for sure," said Will Evans, a junior three-sport athlete at West. "It's very hot down there, so it'll be a lot better to move out of that. We're just excited to have all the new stuff."

A portion of the conjoined West Family YMCA gymnasium — dedicated for West's physical education classes — will also be remodeled.

On May 22, the Davenport school board awarded a $9,182,700 bid to Bill Bruce Builders, an Eldridge firm, to construct the addition. According to bid documents, the district budgeted $12,500,000 in SAVE (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education) funds for the total project.

"Our kids deserve it; I'm proud and very excited about the direction we're going as an entire district," West Principal Cory Williams said after the event. "For West to get to kind of kick this whole thing off, it's going to be really cool."

Like other long-range facility plan initiatives, Davenport tasked Bray Architects to draw up plans and direct the West projects.

The new auxiliary gym will feature 500-seat spectator bleachers, an updated activities entrance and competition-sized basketball and volleyball courts, accompanied by practice courts.

West will use this new area as practice and activity space, and Williams said she's excited to bring more people into the school.

"We're going to be able to have more 'little kid' tournaments; our feeder programs are going to have a place to practice and really build what it means to be a Falcon," she said. "When you have nice facilities, it attracts people."

To Williams, this will evoke a sense of building pride.

"When you have new, updated things — something that's just as nice as what's across town or in another town — it brings back that sense of pride, camaraderie and this sense of community," she said. "My athletic director, Michelle Lillis, and I have been involved in all the (planning) meetings, and it just feels like we're a part of it."

Another key benefit of the addition? More practice space means fewer scheduling conflicts across West athletics.

"It's really tight (in the current building), trying to run all the teams, especially in the winter," Williams said. "The finished product is going to be so amazing."

Before grabbing the shovels, Schneckloth thanked district and community partners involved with the project, along with city and state officials.

He and Williams were joined at Tuesday's ceremonial podium by school board president Dan Gosa; John Mahon, of Bray Architects, and 3rd Ward Ald. Marion McGinnis, who stood in for Mayor Mike Matson.

"What the Davenport schools do for our beautiful, diverse, talented children in this city is incredible," McGinnis said, adding that the city has worked to increase engagement with youth. "It's an amazing partnership … because we're in this together."

According to project documents, construction is expected to be "substantially complete," by April 15, 2024.

While construction will run during the school year, Williams expects minimal disruption to West classes and said the district is still working on how to approach those plans.