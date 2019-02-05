Davenport Community Schools sent out a robocall at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday alerting parents that a student may have a firearm on the grounds of Davenport West High School.
“Tuesday, Feb. 5, at West High School, a student allegedly had a firearm that he displayed to a security guard," the call said. "He immediately left the building and drove off the property. No threats were made by the student. The district and police responded quickly. Appropriate security measures, as always, will be followed.”
A Davenport spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
This story will be updated.