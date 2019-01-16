Madison White's bench ended up being a lot bigger than expected.
The Davenport West junior was working on a bench for a teacher who had died of cancer in her vocational welding class, when her teacher, Andrew Zinn, suggested making it for herself instead.
“I didn’t want to just narrow it down to my cancer, so I put a bunch of ribbons on there,” Madison said. “There are about 26 — I know there are more cancers, but I got the majority of it. There’s going to be a backplate that sits on it with all the colors right behind it.”
Madison has an aggressive and inoperable form of brain cancer. She finished the last of 34 radiation treatments on Jan. 10, and will start her next chemo treatment in a month. Until then, she has a few weeks off.
From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, West High School is hosting a spaghetti dinner to help Madison and her family. Tickets are $5 per person, and there will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and bake sale too.
“The school has been very good with working with her,” said Teri White, Madison’s mom. “After we found out, they changed her schedule to make it as easy for her to go. ... I have to praise West for supporting us in every way. This fundraiser is all them and it’s amazing what they’ve done for us.”
To accommodate her health, Madison said the school adjusted her schedule so she has two classes broken up by two learning labs to work on the classes she’s missed. She’s also allowed to leave early depending on how she’s feeling each day, and her girlfriend is also able to leave a few minutes early to walk her to class.
“I leave early most of the time, but I’ve been going to school through all of this,” Madison said. “I want to keep up this schedule so I’m not laying in bed all day and getting depressed. I go for as long as I can. Sometimes I’m just in for the morning.”
Teri said her daughter has always been self-motivated and determined to handle her own problems.
“She’s on top of it all,” she said. “She keeps us going.”