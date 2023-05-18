Gym class at Davenport West High School looked a little different on Thursday.

Instead of PE teacher Michael Crane leading the exercises, it was Marine Corps members.

"What we like to do is called 'leadership cohesion' exercises. It's basically a way for us to come out here and interact with the young men and women at the schools, talk to them a bit about some of the leadership principles in the Marine Corps and also just put them in the position to be their own leader, themselves," said Staff Sgt. Matthew Fee.

He led the students through stretches and warm-up exercises before putting them through a relay race. Here, students split into teams and had to compete in a series of burpees, air squats, flutter kicks and weighted box press-ups before sprinting down and back with the box.

"I thought it was a lot harder than it was actually going to be," said junior Sydney Westerhof, a basketball, volleyball and track athlete. "Lifting the box at the end was really tiring."

To put herself ahead, Westerhof tried to run as fast as possible between the separate relay exercises.

"I liked it," she said of the Marines workout. "I feel like we don't do a lot of hard stuff, so it was nice to have a 'hard workout' day."

One of her relay teammates, freshman Jordan Harvey Greaves, agreed the weighted portion at the end was the hardest.

"It was pretty fun," he said. "I tried to hurry up on those squats, since those were the easiest."

Greaves plays football and tennis. Though he said the Marine workout was, "still pretty hard," his athletic participation may have helped.

It felt "pretty good" to be on the winning relay team, he said.

To Crane, it was good to switch up the typical class format for students — while still promoting sound physical activity.

"It's good for them (students) to see other people doing a lot of the same things we do," he said, citing the stretching, warm-up and lift portions. "For them to see a Marine showing it (exercises), it makes it a lot more fun for them, but also justifies what we're teaching them. The fact that they're enjoying themselves is even better."

Though students may not recreate the relay in their own gym or home, Crane said it's the experience that matters.

"Our goal for them is basically to be physically active for a lifetime," he said. "They may look back in a couple years, like, 'Oh, the marines came in, we did that race, it was awesome, my classmates would cheer me on,' so that's really what I want them to have a good experience with."

After the relay, Fee also shared some information about opportunities and career paths with the Marines.

"Any chance we have to be around them, and talk about things they're interested in, is the best way to generate interest in the military," he said. "A lot of people, when they think about the military, they only think about the combat and the fighting."

The Marine Corps has over 350 jobs, Fee said, many of which aren't combat-related — accompanied by low to no-cost higher education opportunities.

Fee called the workout, "a lot of fun," and commended the students on their effort.

"They did great," he said. "It gets them active and, you know, they're competitive in nature. So it's fun to see them interact with each other, cheer each other on and just have fun with it."