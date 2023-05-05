Davenport West senior Clementine Springsteen found out the 2023 Iowa Governor's Scholar Ceremony was going to be broadcast live the day before she walked across the stage at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

It was then she decided to relay a message to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg — and everyone else.

"Trans rights are human rights!" Springsteen shouted while crossing the stage to accept her scholastic-achievement certificate.

The exchange, which occurred after she shook hands with Reynolds and Gregg, propelled Springsteen to internet notoriety, virtually overnight.

A TikTok video that captured the moment has garnered more than 20,000 likes, hundreds of reposts and is circulating on Twitter and Facebook.

Many social media commenters applauded Springsteen — who identifies as a transgender woman but said she hasn't begun transitioning — for her courage in making the statement, despite standing face-to-face with Iowa's top leaders in a public ceremony.

She doesn't see it that way.

"I look at it more as responsibility," Springsteen said. "It was not so much that I was brave enough to do this and more so I just feel like this is necessary. This is something that needs to happen."

Springsteen's mother, Kate Cole, said she was aware of her daughter's plans to protest via a transgender flag-colored tie and pins reading, "Trans Rights Are Human Rights" and "She/Her." She didn't know about the plan to actually say something until about 10 minutes before the ceremony.

"I interpreted it as she was going to say something, personally, to Kim Reynolds, not shout it for all to hear," Cole said. "So I was right along with everybody else in the crowd, where none of us were really expecting it. It was awesome."

Cole said a friend texted her about the TikTok the next morning, and she later overheard it on her younger daughter's TikTok feed.

"I heard Clem's voice and was like, 'Clem's not here,'" she said. "So I started laughing and was like, 'So you found it (TikTok), huh?' "

The reception has been overwhelmingly positive, Springsteen said, including several media and other organizations reaching out. For example, she recently collaborated with RAYGUN to launch a T-shirt, with proceeds going to Clock, Inc. LGBT+ Community Center in Rock Island.

"My friends will, like, come up to me and say, 'Hey famous!' It's a little embarrassing," she said. "I've been navigating a lot of it by talking with my speech and debate coach."

She's also had some negative feedback on Facebook.

"But I find it funny more than anything else, because they'll say just the wildest things," Springsteen said.

Focusing on the positive and "breezing over" the negative were among Cole's advice to her in-the-spotlight daughter.

"We talked about how, at some point, the negative might outweigh the positive," she said. "And that's OK, because everybody's entitled to their opinion. How to navigate that is just to not let it drag her down, focusing on the comments of people saying they actually have hope for the future now, things like that."

Springsteen was joined in on-stage protests by Newton, Iowa, seniors Leo Friedman and Marin Pettigrew, who wore RAYGUN shirts saying "I Read Banned Books" and "Public Money For Public Schools," respectfully.

At West, Springsteen was involved in several programs or clubs, including speech and debate, student senate, the Gender and Sexuality Alliance and others. She was also the National Honor Society president.

Next year, she'll attend Drake University and 'study law, politics & society' and international relations, with plans to join the Drake Democrats right away.

To her, social media comments praising Gen-Z for its activism and change-making qualities spur mixed feelings.

"I also think people like to shoulder all the responsibility onto Gen-Z," she said. "Gen Z on its own is not going to be enough."

She urges other aspiring activists to find a solid support group — and to join speech and debate.

Cole urges parents to be that support group.

"A big part of raising children is guiding them to be contributing citizens in their adulthood," she said. "Whether you agree with their views or not, support them."

