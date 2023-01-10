Davenport West students help bring clean water to Kenya

Four Davenport West students will spend more than two weeks in eastern Kenya to implement their student-designed water filtration system.

The system is expected to deliver clean drinking water to more than 22,000 people.

"It’s an incredible project that we all put a lot of time into," said junior Mary Anne Le. "So I think what I am most excited for is to see the accumulation of all our hard work, in Kenya, and witness the impact it will have on the villagers."

Led by industrial technology teacher Greg Smith, the students will install the system in the village of Muamba in an ongoing partnership with international non-profit Fishers of Men Ministries Inc.

Headquartered in Davenport, Fishers of Men is a Christian missionary organization that works to provide water wells, churches, schools, and homes for children and families throughout Kenya. Founder Joshua Ngao said he had to travel nearly 50 miles for safe drinking water while growing up in Kenya.

“We’re blessed to have this partnership,” he said in an October interview. “We have 19 water wells in Kenya, but we have thousands of people who are dying right now because there’s no water or because of water contamination.”

The filtration system is part of a roughly six-year outreach project by West students in the engineering, design and development capstone class. Last year, students finished the model for the fully functioning water filtration system.

The one being built in Kenya, however, is roughly five times the size of the school's model. Senior Duro Johnson led the design of the building to house the system.

“My family is from Africa, so it interested me,” Johnson said previously, adding that he has extended family in Nigeria. “Some of these places don’t have the type of technology and resources that we do here, so we had to consider those needs and work around them.”

In previous reporting, Smith, the teacher, said a focus for Johnson and the design team was using natural materials to avoid importing materials outside of Kenya.

“We can get rock, sand and gravel pretty much anywhere in the world, so it lends itself naturally to what we’re doing. The only thing that’s not natural are the piping and storage containers, but that stuff is readily available and we can adapt," he said. "We gave Duro some design parameters; he came up with the idea and then Joshua would come give feedback.”

Though the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the project's schedule, construction on the building began in the fall.

"This is something that’ll change people’s lives — maybe not directly here — but around the world,” Smith previously said. “Looking at some of those things we take for granted or issues we don’t typically have to deal with; it’ll definitely open students eyes, seeing that ‘Maybe I can do good'."

Ngao agreed the project will be "life changing for everyone."

“Twenty-five percent of people are dying because of water-born diseases in that county, and the students are starting something that can lower the percentage,” he said.

Upon completing the first filtration system in Muamba, which Ngao said will feature a plaque crediting West High students, Fishers of Men aims to continue implementing systems in all of Kenya's 42 counties and are looking to get the initiative government-licensed.

The students will return home on Friday, Jan. 27.

