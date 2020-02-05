Davenport West teacher, student return from Kenya with data for class project

Brady O’Neil, a junior at West High School, is an experienced European traveler. When it came time for teacher Greg Smith to find a student to join him in Kenya, O’Neil already had the passport — he just needed to get some shots, and he was off.

Teachers at West High School in Davenport have been working with Joshua Ngao, president and CEO of Fishers of Men Ministries, based in Davenport, for about four years.

Twice a year, Ngao travels to Kenya, but this January he had two guests: O’Neil and Smith. Upon Ngao’s return, he said he was “hopeful and excited,” even while many were discouraged by the poor water quality in rural Kenya.

“That’s what everyone is thinking: It’s futile. But it’s not,” he said. “Many times when I come home, I want to rest. But today, I’m excited.”

While O’Neil was the only student on this trip, they’re planning on sending a team back to Kenya in the summer of 2021 — led by O’Neil. He’s been involved in West’s engineering classes since his freshman year.

“The engineering department has always been doing cool things,” he said. “These classes teach you real world problem-solving skills.”