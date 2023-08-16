The Davenport School District is chipping away at a long-range facilities plan that is bringing both demolition and revitalization in coming months.

On Monday, the Davenport School Board approved demolition bids for Washington and Monroe elementary schools and discussed furniture purchases for the first wave of elementary upgrades.

Awarding the bid to Rock Island firm Valley Construction, the demolition alone will cost the district $649,999. Asbestos abatement will be an additional $30,320, awarded to Davenport-based IITI Group.

Josh Urmanski, director of operations, said abatement will begin next month.

"Once abatement is completed, they will start at Washington and then work to Monroe," he said in an email. "Substantial completion is slated for January 3, 2024. "

Davenport schools will convert these areas to greenspace or "potential play areas," once the sites are clear, Urmanski said previously.

District officials are also working with the Davenport School Museum to preserve pieces of Washington and Monroe.

District spokesman Sean Leary said cornerstones and timepieces from both buildings already have been removed. Additionally, the district plans to auction some items (i.e. bricks, tiles, panels etc.) for charity.

This will happen before December, Leary said, and community members can expect more details as plans formulate.

As more sizeable projects from Davenport's facilities master plan begin to formulate, the first phase of district elementary school upgrades and refurbishments have begun.

Over the summer, each Davenport elementary classroom saw significant technology upgrades. These included laser projectors, speakers, interactive tablets and larger white boards, increasing a classroom projector's viewing area, Urmanski said.

A portion of Jefferson's new furniture — namely, student desks — also were installed over the summer, Urmanski said, and the school's lockers got some fresh paint.

But Jefferson's makeover isn't done yet, as the school board discussed a $176,071.13 furniture proposal Monday night.

This will fund new teachers' desks, chairs and media center furniture. Down the road, new paint and graphics will complete Jefferson's revitalization.

Davenport school leaders also discussed $534,339.59 worth of new classroom furniture at Harrison — alongside a new building sign, graphics and painting updates.

"Jefferson's new teacher desks, chairs and media furniture, along with Harrison's, should be installed over Christmas break," Urmanski said.

Just last month, construction broke ground for a 25,260 square foot athletics addition to Davenport West High School.

The $9,182,700 addition will feature a new gymnasium, wrestling room and weight/fitness room, alongside upgrades to West's competition gym and conjoined West Family YMCA gym.

"We're going to be able to have more 'little kid' tournaments; our feeder programs are going to have a place to practice and really build what it means to be a Falcon," West Principal Cory Williams said after the groundbreaking. "When you have nice facilities, it attracts people."

Constructed by Bill Bruce Builders, an Eldridge firm, the addition is slated for "substantial" completion by April 2024.