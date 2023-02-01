Demolition? End may be near for former Central Junior High school in Rock Island

The Rock Island-Milan School Board will vote Wednesday on a contract to demolish the former Central Junior High property, which also served as Lincoln Elementary.
A proposed $497,889 contract with Langman Construction Inc. is on the table, to be funded through the district's 2022 bond proceeds.
Located at 2100 6th Ave. it opened in 1954 as Central Junior High. It closed in the 1980s and was repurposed to serve pre-K through sixth grades as Lincoln Elementary School. It then had a third life.
"After some more restructuring (due to No Child Left Behind) in the early 2000s, it was converted to a (third-to-sixth) grade school called the 'Intermediate Academy,'" district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman wrote in an email.
The property formally closed as a school in 2010 with the construction of Rock Island Academy, though Sparkman said the building was used as the district's food-production kitchen until 2021.
"We were using it for storage as well, but it has been cleaned out as it is currently going through asbestos abatement," her email said. "Our former CFO, Bob Beckwith, did try and market the property a couple of years ago, but there was no serious interest."
The district currently has no specific plans for the property.
(Left to right) Rock Island High School tech support staff Brendan Sears and math teacher Tim Corwin conquer the final round of the "Hot Shakes Challenge" on Thursday. 10 Rocky staff members tasked increasing levels of hot sauce flavors while reading short excerpts from Shakespeare to raise money and donations for the annual Student Hunger Drive.
Olivia Allen
Photos: Rock Island wrestling defeats United Township, 56-3
Rock Island's Truth Vesey wrestles United Township's Xavier Marolf during a 120 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Eian Marshall wrestles United Township's Zechariah Cooper during a 152 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Tristian Willoughby wrestles United Township's Zane Mills during a 145 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Antonio Parker wrestles United Township's Safwan Abdelkarim during a 126 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Eian Marshall wrestles United Township's Zechariah Cooper during a 152 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Tristian Willoughby wrestles United Township's Zane Mills during a 145 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Eian Marshall wrestles United Township's Zechariah Cooper during a 152-pound bout Tuesday night at United Township High School.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Tristian Willoughby wrestles United Township's Zane Mills during a 145 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Ler Bwe wrestles United Township's Brody Oppendike during a 132 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
United Township's Loic Houedaker puts Rock Island's George Tate on his back during Tuesday night's dual at United Township High School. Houedaker posted an 11-6 decision win for the Panthers.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Antonio Parker wrestles United Township's Safwan Abdelkarim during a 126 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Ler Bwe wrestles United Township's Brody Oppendike during a 132 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's George Tate wrestles United Township's Loic Houedakos during a 138 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Ler Bwe wrestles United Township's Brody Oppendike during a 132 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Ler Bwe wrestles United Township's Brody Oppendike during a 132 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Eian Marshall wrestles United Township's Zechariah Cooper during a 152 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Eian Marshall wrestles United Township's Zechariah Cooper during a 152 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's George Tate wrestles United Township's Loic Houedakos during a 138 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Merrick Stockwell wrestles United Township's Jordan Oavwels-Whitmarsh during a 113 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Andrew Marquez wrestles United Township's Jordan Patz during a 195 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Steven Marquez wrestles United Township's Chase Cassini during a 182 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Truth Vesey wrestles United Township's Xavier Marolf during a 120 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Truth Vesey wrestles United Township's Xavier Marolf during a 120 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Amare Overton wrestles United Township's Aidan Sherman during a 170 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Amare Overton, top, wrestles United Township's Aidan Sherman during a 170-pound bout Tuesday night in East Moline. Overton pinned Sherman in 2 minutes, 38 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Truth Vesey wrestles United Township's Xavier Marolf during a 120 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Merrick Stockwell wrestles United Township's Jordan Oavwels-Whitmarsh during a 113 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Truth Vesey wrestles United Township's Xavier Marolf during a 120 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Andrew Marquez wrestles United Township's Jordan Patz during a 195 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Truth Vesey wrestles United Township's Xavier Marolf during a 120-pound Tuesday night in East Moline. Vesey prevailed in overtime, 12-10.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Israel McGowan wrestles United Township's Payton Birdsley during a 220 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Israel McGowan wrestles United Township's Payton Birdsley during a 220 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Truth Vesey wrestles United Township's Xavier Marolf during a 120 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Henry Mass wrestles United Township's Tidus Minor during a 160 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Henry Mass wrestles United Township's Tidus Minor during a 160 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rock Island's Steven Marquez wrestles United Township's Chase Cassini during a 182 pound bout, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in East Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.