Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Wednesday that the Department of Education would be initiating a push to “address the possible inappropriate use of restraint and seclusion in our nation’s schools,” according to a press release.
As Davenport prepares for a Phase II visit — beginning Jan. 29 — noncompliance with seclusion and restraint practices is one area the state will be addressing during the on-site visit.
Last spring, in the Iowa Department of Education’s final accreditation report, the noncompliance citation for the use of seclusions and restraints faced a number of issues, including conflation with in-school suspension and disproportionality.
“The district uses different names for places where students with and without IEPs displaying problem behaviors are sent outside the regular classroom, including: Reflection Rooms, Diversion Rooms, Crisis Rooms, Intervention Rooms, Crisis Intervention Rooms, Seclusion Rooms, Skills Room, House Office, Referral Room, ‘room for isolation to calm down,’” the report states. “It is unclear which of these settings are in-school suspension and which are forms of seclusion.”
The federal initiative is intended to help schools and districts understand how federal law applies to the use of restraint and seclusion and will support those districts seeking resources and information on which interventions and supports are appropriate in addressing behavioral needs of students with disabilities.
The use of “disproportionality” in the state report refers to the disproportionate number and percent of students of color being identified for special education services, as well as those same students with IEPs receiving disciplinary action including suspension, expulsion, seclusion and restraint.
That said, the report also states that “students who are African American are more likely to be secluded or restrained than other students [including] … students who receive special education services and those who do not.”
According to a “Fact Sheet” on restraint and seclusion from the U.S. Department of Education, school districts are required to provide students with disabilities an equal opportunity to participate in the educational program. The use of restraint or seclusion may have a “traumatic” impact on students, which could create new academic or behavioral difficulties.
“That traumatizing effect could manifest itself in new behaviors, impaired concentration or attention in class, or increased absences, any of which could, if sufficiently severe and unaddressed, result in a denial of [free appropriate public education] for that student,” the report states.
In Davenport, the state report said the district is required to review all IEPs for students of color, to identify those students affected by disproportionality. The district is currently in the process of awarding compensatory education hours for those eligible students.