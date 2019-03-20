Amy Harksen, a school counselor in Bettendorf, won’t refuse to fill out a standardized test accommodation request, but she tries to be straightforward with parents.
“The process [for approval] has changed, and it is pretty strict,” she said. “I guess that’s in response to people who have tried to get accommodations when they don’t need them.”
Some parents might reach out to Harksen about an accommodation, citing a student with test anxiety, for example, but that usually won’t be enough for an accommodation, which might mean extended or unlimited time, having the test read aloud or another arrangement. Students with accommodations typically have a documented learning disability or are an English learner.
While Harksen will complete applications for an accommodation to the best of her ability, if there is not documentation of a diagnosis, an individualized education plan (IEP) or a 504 learning plan for her to upload, the chances of accommodation are slim.
“I need to provide or upload documents -- it’s never just my opinion -- and verify they have used these accommodations in the high school,” she said.
After the FBI arrested and charged around 50 people for participating in a massive bribery scheme to secure a seat for their child at an elite school, it was revealed that one way the -- extremely rich -- parents manipulated the admissions system was by having their children fake a need for an accommodation, whether to get extra time, or have a proctor give or change test answers.
Parents would also bribe their way into fake documentation for accomodations.
In the Midwest, most students take the ACT, but Harksen said the process to get an accommodation for the SAT is “pretty similar,” and students for both tests receiving accommodations will take the tests in separate rooms than their peers.
While most students Harksen helps have an active IEP that’s “supportive of legitimizing their need,” she’ll occasionally get an email from the ACT about a student that’s “kind of a head scratcher.”
“I’ll reach out [to the parent] and see if there’s a diagnosis I’m not aware of. I’m always really straight with them,” she said. “ … I would never say ‘you shouldn’t try,’ I just try to be honest. If they need an accommodation, of course they should ask for it.”
On the colleges' end, admissions counselors no longer see which students receive accommodations on their standardized test. A lawsuit against the ACT ended the practice of reporting student demographics -- including learning disabilities -- to colleges.
“Once upon a time, admissions counselors and admissions professionals were made aware when standardized tests were administered in a nontraditional way,” said Kent Barnds, executive vice president of external relations at Augustana College. “It was called non-standardized testing. … At this point, colleges don’t have any access to that information.”
In some cases, Barnds said an applicant might disclose they have a learning difference on their own, such as in an application essays.
“We are unaware at the time we receive a student’s scores if they’ve had extended time or any other sort of accommodation,” he said.
The ACT’s website states: “Details about your test accommodations and English learner supports will be shared only with the testing staff and will not be released to anyone else, including your chosen score report recipients.”
While colleges cannot ask for information about IEPs or 504 plans during the admissions process, Augustana, like many colleges, has seen an increased number of students seeking accommodations once they’re enrolled.
“A place like Augustana is no different,” Barnds said. “There certainly is an increased number of students who seek some sort of accommodation once they enroll. … There’s all sorts of different learning accommodations that we find out post-enrollment.”