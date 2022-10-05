DeWitt Career Advancement Center breaks ground with ceremony

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ leaders, partners, local officials, and community members celebrated the official groundbreaking of Clinton Community College’s new modern, 26,000 sq. ft. DeWitt Career Advancement Center.
“Close collaboration and partnership mark the preparations that have brought us to this point,” said Chancellor Sonya Williams. “Our high school partners, the city of DeWitt, DeWitt Chamber and Development Company, faculty, staff, architects, and many others, joined in a multi-year planning process to envision and shape this career advancement center critical to the economic future of eastern Iowa. This is an incredibly exciting time for EICC, DeWitt, and the surrounding community.”
Over 70% of district voters passed a $40 million bond to expand career and technical training opportunities for EICC's service area. The state of Iowa also contributed one million dollars to construction with its Career Academy Incentive Fund.
The new center will increase services for EICC students, as well as high schoolers receiving college credit through the EICC's Career Academies. By providing students with the training needed to enter high-demand, skilled trades for free, these answer a need for students who may not normally continue post-secondary education.
Planned academies include:
Agriculture
Business
CNC Machining
Construction Technology
Healthcare
Information Technology
“Four out of five jobs lost in the last recession were lost by individuals with a high school education or less,” said CCC President Brian Kelly. “This type of strategy of embedding career and technical education into our high schools is an investment in the future. We saw an opportunity to help our community become better prepared and more resilient.”
Several Calamus-Wheatland students currently taking courses with EICC attended the groundbreaking; many emphasized their excitement for the new DeWitt center.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to get the hands-on experience and have the college experience while I am still in high school,” added junior Courtney Knoche, who is interested in studying ag business and communication. “It’s exciting to have this here in DeWitt. I want to stay in Iowa and would love to stay close to my hometown, and this is a great opportunity to learn and grow in my hometown.”
The center will include multi-purpose laboratories, classrooms, a student commons/lobby area and offices for instructors. Studio 483 Architects provided design services. With the ceremonial groundbreaking, attendees were invited to sign the final beam of the building. Construction is set to be completed by fall 2023.
