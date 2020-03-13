Diocesan schools in Illinois prepare to transition to E Learning in response to the new coronavirus

All elementary and secondary schools in the Catholic Diocese of Peoria will be closed the week after spring break, so the diocesan schools can plan for alternative learning options, in case the COVID-19 pandemic demands it.

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 — also known as the new coronavirus — in the Quad-Cities, many colleges and universities are moving to online learning, and K-12 schools might be next.

A letter from Most Rev. Daniel Jenky, the Bishop of Peoria, said in a letter that the diocese will “most likely suspend classes for the foreseeable future,” but no plans have been announced beyond March 27. Students were instructed to take everything home with them Friday.

Alleman High School in Rock Island; Jordan Catholic School in Rock Island; Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy in East Moline; and Seton Catholic School in Moline are amongst the more than 40 schools in the Diocese of Peoria.

Here’s what the practice run will look like for the week of March 23-27:

Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24