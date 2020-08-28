Dispatch A4 briefs

It was created with the assistance of Spring Forward, a nonprofit that helps provide after-school programs.

A video providing more detail is available on the center’s Facebook page.

The center’s post said people wishing to register, or to get more information can call 309-732-2987, 309-732-2984 or 309-732-2983.

The school district is also offering a virtual resource fair that will provide more information about child care, according to its website. The fair will be at 5 p.m. on Monday via Zoom.

Further details about the fair, including access information for the Zoom call, can be found on the district’s website.

More details about Zoom can be found at https://zoom.us.

Recalled peaches

at Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club notified some Quad-City members that some peaches on sale at the clubs may be contaminated with salmonella.

Yellow and white Wawona peaches in 4-pound trays produced by Prima Wawona are being voluntarily recalled.