Dispatch A4 briefs

Mobile home taxes due in RI Co.
Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa Ewert reports that 1,763 county mobile home tax bills have been mailed out.
They are due Friday, Sept. 4.
Mobile home taxes can only be paid by mail or in person at the County Treasurer’s Office at 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.
Failure to pay this tax by the due date will result in a penalty of $25 per month, up to $100. Unpaid taxes will be sold at a tax sale on Dec. 30, 2020.
Because of COVID-19 in-house payments (social distancing in line and mask are required) are discouraged.
To avoid anticipated long lines, taxpayers are urged to pay by mail or use the 24-hour drop box.
Payments bearing a postmark up to and including Friday, Sept. 4, are accepted without penalty.
MLK Center to offer child care
Rock Island’s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will be offering a childcare program for Rock Island-Milan School District students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The free program begins Sept. 14 and is designed to help families whose children are taking part in all-online or mixed online/in-person instruction at school, according to the center’s Facebook page.
It was created with the assistance of Spring Forward, a nonprofit that helps provide after-school programs.
A video providing more detail is available on the center’s Facebook page.
The center’s post said people wishing to register, or to get more information can call 309-732-2987, 309-732-2984 or 309-732-2983.
The school district is also offering a virtual resource fair that will provide more information about child care, according to its website. The fair will be at 5 p.m. on Monday via Zoom.
Further details about the fair, including access information for the Zoom call, can be found on the district’s website.
More details about Zoom can be found at https://zoom.us.
Recalled peaches
at Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club notified some Quad-City members that some peaches on sale at the clubs may be contaminated with salmonella.
Yellow and white Wawona peaches in 4-pound trays produced by Prima Wawona are being voluntarily recalled.
In an email, Sam’s Club said if customers purchased the peaches they should not consume them but discard them and visit any Sam’s Club for a full refund.
Resellers are asked to notify their customers.
“The supplier is cooperating fully with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to resolve the issue,” the email said.
Sam’s Club asks anyone with questions to call Prima Wawona’s toll-free number at 1-877-722-7554, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit its website at wawonapacking.com.
