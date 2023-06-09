More help for 324 Main St. tenants:

As business owners start to see more relief pooling in, more community organizations are extending a helping hand to displaced tenants of the Davenport Apartment building following its partial collapse.

Kinna's Corner — of the non-profit Kinna's House of Love, Inc. — is open for building collapse victims to come shop, with no vouchers required.

Items available include:

Clothing (all sizes)

Baby fold-up beds

Stollers

Playmats

Baby clothes

Kinna's Corner asks that building collapse victims bring some form of proof of Red Cross assistance, if possible, and is located at 318 E 7th St. Suite 205, Davenport.

Kinna's House of Love, Inc. offers a range of services to empower and assist women and children impacted by abuse.