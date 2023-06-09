The
Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) announced it will give up to $100,000 total to assist businesses forced to close after the partial collapse of The Davenport Apartments building downtown.
The DDP funds can be utilized for losses including equipment, inventory, incurred costs and wages. Grants will range from $1,500 to an estimated $15,000 maximum.
Businesses must meet the following criteria to qualify for these funds:
Received official notice to vacate by the City of Davenport. Reopen their business within the downtown Davenport Self Supporting Municipal Improvement District (SSMID).
Grant applications for business owners are available online at:
form.jotform.com/231567109476058. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 16.
Initial funding distribution to business owners is anticipated to be underway by June 30, 2023.
A special task force of DDP board members will evaluate the grant awards, recommending final amounts based on economic impact and funding availability. The DDP, as an affiliate of
Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, will handle the coordination, administration and distribution of the funds.
"We are deeply saddened by this devastating event for families and businesses in our community,” DDP executive director Kyle Carter said in the announcement. “This has led to the closure of 18 businesses downtown, each facing their own unique challenges in reopening. DDP will step up to assist our businesses during this trying time while also providing support to overall recovery efforts. We urge the public to come together and extend their support to the entire downtown neighborhood."
More help for 324 Main St. tenants:
As business owners start to see more relief pooling in, more community organizations are extending a helping hand to displaced tenants of the Davenport Apartment building following its partial collapse.
Kinna's Corner — of the non-profit Kinna's House of Love, Inc. — is open for building collapse victims to come shop, with no vouchers required.
Items available include:
Clothing (all sizes) Baby fold-up beds Stollers Playmats Baby clothes
Kinna's Corner asks that building collapse victims bring some form of proof of Red Cross assistance, if possible, and is located at
318 E 7th St. Suite 205, Davenport.
Kinna's House of Love, Inc. offers a range of services to empower and assist women and children impacted by abuse.
The DDP and Quad Cities Chamber have also partnered with the Quad Cities Community Foundation to accept donations from the newly-established
Downtown Business 324 Main Disaster Relief Fund. If necessary, additional funds gathered through the Downtown Business Relief Fund may be released through a second distribution cycle.
Donations are being accepted at
qccommunityfoundation.org/downtownbusinessdisasterfund through Friday, June 30.
"We’ve had individuals and businesses ask how they can support the businesses affected by this tragedy, and by partnering with the Quad Cities Community Foundation we are able to offer this opportunity,” said Quad Cities Chamber CEO LaDrina Wilson.
Photos: One week after the partial collapse of The Davenport
