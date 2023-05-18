Former Moline-Coal Valley superintendent Dr. Cal Lee hopes to be a helpful figure as he begins his role of interim superintendent for the neighboring Rock Island-Milan school district on Monday.

"I'm doing this because I want to help," he said. "I want to make a good district better, if I can."

The Rock Island-Milan school board made the unanimous decision to hire Lee in a special meeting on Tuesday. He will serve as interim superintendent through June 30 and plans to focus on gathering information and input from district stakeholders.

"They're going to be looking for a new superintendent, so I think it's important for the board to know what the community is looking for," Lee said. "I'm not looking to move any personnel or anything like that. I'm just looking to find ways to maybe help the district identify what they're looking for, what they want in the next superintendent."

Lee's hiring comes after the board's recent decision to part ways with current superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence. Both parties say the decision was mutual, though the board has declined to comment on any details or reasoning behind the contract termination.

Agreeing to a $350,000 payout, Lawrence's departure was set for June 3, though district officials will work with Lee on the transition beforehand.

Lee said he'll meet with Lawrence Monday and plans to tour Rock Island-Milan buildings to get a feel for the district's climate and needs.

"I just want to do what needs to be done and help them move forward," he said. "I'm trying to help them identify strengths and weaknesses."

In doing so, Lee said he'll look at district data and trends.

When asked if he'd extend his interim role past June 30, Lee said he wouldn't say no, but that, "its not my goal."

"Life is short, and I need to help as much as I can, when I can," he said. "I also realize that every day is precious. I think in this process, I want to help Rock Island find somebody who is going to stay and do the job long-term. That's my goal, and I know that I'm not that person."

Lee retired in 2011 after serving as the head superintendent at the neighboring Moline-Coal Valley schools for 11 years — something he feels is an advantage for his interim role.

"Experience and the successes we've had in Moline, we focused really exclusively on student success in and out of the classroom, period," he said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Lee previously served as an interim superintendent for the Quincy Public School District in Quincy, Illinois — first in 2012 and again in 2015. He was also part of Illinois' Large Unit District Association for 11 years, serving as an officer for five and a president for one term.

Reflecting on his tenure, Lee said school districts often grapple with a, "perception problem" within their communities.

"I think school districts don't do enough to highlight the good things and being upfront about the things that aren't," he said. "I think we need to do a better job at demonstrating that we are doing our best. Rock Island, Moline, East Moline — there's so much good going on, we just don't take enough time to let our community know what's happening, or ask for help. There are people out there who are absolutely willing to help us get better. We just have to identify our needs and ask."

Rock Island-Milan school board vice president Michael Matherly said the board is currently ironing out its next steps for the superintendent search.

"We'll make that known once the details are finalized," he said.

