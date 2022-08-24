 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earl Hanson Elementary will cut the ribbon on its new playground, purchased through an anonymous donation

 Olivia Allen

Earl Hanson Elementary School will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new playground on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m.

The school purchased the new playground thanks to an anonymous donor through the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation. 

Earl Hanson students voted on the color of the new playground--voting for the school's color, purple. 

Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence and Earl Hanson principal Sarah Leonard will give opening remarks before the ribbon-cutting. Students are invited to play on the new equipment afterwards. 

The playground is located behind the school, on 4000 9th St in Rock Island. 

