Earl Hanson Elementary will cut the ribbon on its new playground, purchased through an anonymous donation

Earl Hanson Elementary School will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new playground on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m.

The school purchased the new playground thanks to an anonymous donor through the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation.

Earl Hanson students voted on the color of the new playground--voting for the school's color, purple.

Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence and Earl Hanson principal Sarah Leonard will give opening remarks before the ribbon-cutting. Students are invited to play on the new equipment afterwards.

The playground is located behind the school, on 4000 9th St in Rock Island.