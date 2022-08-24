Earl Hanson Elementary will cut the ribbon on its new playground, purchased through an anonymous donation

Earl Hanson Elementary School will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new playground on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m.
The school purchased the new playground thanks to an anonymous donor through the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation.
Earl Hanson students voted on the color of the new playground--voting for the school's color, purple.
Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence and Earl Hanson principal Sarah Leonard will give opening remarks before the ribbon-cutting. Students are invited to play on the new equipment afterwards.
The playground is located behind the school, on 4000 9th St in Rock Island.
Photos: Rally at the Rock at Rock Island High School
Aidean Fiers moves through the inflatable obstacle course at the Rally at the Rock.
Rocky cheerleaders get the students on their feet during the Rally at the Rock on Friday at Rock Island High School. The annual event allows students to learn more about the clubs and sports that the school offers
The drum section of the marching band get the students moving during the Rally at the Rock Friday as the annual tradition invites students to learn more about the clubs and sports that Rock Island High School offers
English teacher Haley Denton falls in the water in the dunk tank at the Rally at the Rock.
Rock Island-Milan school Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence pulls hard as he and Rocky students take part in a tug-of-war during the Rally at the Rock, the annual tradition that invites students to learn more about the clubs and sports that Rock Island High School offers.
Zach Vroman, a teacher at Washington Jr. High, falls in the water in the dunk tank at the Rally at the Rock.
Julian Anderson moves through the inflatable obstacle course at the Rally at the Rock.
The drum section of the marching band gets the students moving during the Rally at the Rock on Friday at Rock Island High School.
Students mingle at the Rally at the Rock.
Sophomores pull hard as they take on the freshman class in a tug-of-war during the Rally at the Rock. The annual tradition invites students to learn more about the clubs and sports that Rock Island High School offers.
