Due to the predicted severe weather, several local school districts have announced early dismissals and cancelled evening activities out of caution.

Bettendorf is closing city facilities at 1 p.m., and CitiBus and Riverbend Transit in Bettendorf are suspending services at 3 p.m.

Davenport Community School District

All Davenport schools will have a two hour early dismissal, with no afternoon or evening activities.

According to a district statement, students may get lunch at 12:55 p.m. but must be picked up or on their way home by 1:30 p.m. Buses will run at 1:30 p.m.

Pleasant Valley School District

All Pleasant Valley schools will dismiss two hours early today.

Pleasant Valley High School: 12:05 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Junior High: 12:55 p.m.

District elementary schools: 1:30 p.m.

Afternoon preschool and all evening activities have been cancelled.

Bettendorf Community School District

District preschools: 11:00 a.m.

Bettendorf Middle School: 12:00 p.m.

Bettendorf High School: 12:30 p.m.

District elementary schools: 1:00 p.m.

All after-school and evening activities are canceled.

North Scott Community School District

All North Scott schools will dismiss two hours early today.

Afternoon preschool is canceled, along with afternoon and evening sports and activities.

Diocese of Davenport Schools

All Saints Catholic School: 12:30 p.m., all afternoon preschool and aftercare is cancelled. Bus transportation will be available.

St. Paul's Catholic School: Two-hour early dismissal, no afternoon preschool.

Lourdes Catholic School: 11:30 a.m., no afternoon preschool.

John F. Kennedy Catholic School: 12:40 p.m. today, with bus transportation available. The Early Childhood Learning Center and aftercare will close at 1:30 p.m. Afternoon preschool classes and evening events are cancelled.

