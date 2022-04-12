East Moline Catholic school to remain open after Bishop reverses decision

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy in East Moline will remain open after Bishop Louis Tylka of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria on Tuesday reversed his decision.

The Office of Catholic Schools had announced in a letter to parents Friday that the academy, located at 603 18th Ave., would close at the end of this school year.

In a letter to the school’s administrator Father James Pallardy, Tylka said, “We have determined that our previous decision to close Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy was based on an incomplete picture of the financial sustainability of the school."

"Although the school clearly has financial and enrollment challenges, we have determined that the decision to close the school will be reversed and an immediate plan of action will be put in place to determine the ongoing sustainability of the school as a third Catholic grad school in the Rock Island vicariate," the bishop wrote.

That process, according to Tylka’s letter, will be overseen by Diocesan Director of Parish and School Finance Russ Courter and supervised by the Diocesan Chancery.

While the school will remain open for the 2022-23 school year, specific benchmarks established by the diocese will have to be met as it evaluates the school’s ongoing sustainability, according to a diocesan news release.

"I am committed to the mission of Catholic education and I greatly value our schools’ role in the formation of our youth," Tylka said in his letter. "At times, we must recognize the fact that the circumstances that were in place when a school first opened have changed over the decades. Demographics change as does the economy in which we find ourselves.

"As we look to the future, decisions about the sustainability of our schools must be data-driven and not based on emotions or attachments to our schools and parishes," he added. "Our desire to keep a Catholic school open must be matched by a willingness to sustain enrollment and maintain a solid financial foundation."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.