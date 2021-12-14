East Moline School District shifts two programs to virtual classes because of COVID-19 cases

The East Moline School District has paused in-person classes for two of its programs because of COVID-19.
The East Moline Early Childhood Program and East Moline Education Center, which houses an alternative program for 6th through 8th grades, will conduct classes virtually through the remainder of the week because of positive cases, district Superintendent Kristin Humphries said Tuesday.
The early childhood program’s traditional classes were halted Friday, while the center’s in-person classes were stopped Tuesday, Humphries said. The early childhood program is housed at Wells Elementary School, but Wells’ operations have not been impacted and it remains open.
In the early learning program, one student and two employees tested positive, Humphries said in an email.
“However, due to close contacts and the way some of our classes are structured we were going to need to quarantine about half of our classes,” he wrote. “To be safe, we decided to move to virtual learning with our early learning students (ages 3-5) until the holiday break which is this upcoming Friday. All students will have virtual Google Meets with their teachers and paraprofessionals each regular school day.”
One student and one adult tested positive at the education center, but the program has a small student body so the district switched to virtual learning as a precaution, Humphries said.