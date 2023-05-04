East Moline schools Superintendent Dr. Kristin Humphries was named this year's "Superintendent of Distinction" by the Blackhawk Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA).

The award was presented at an annual IASA luncheon in Springfield, Ill. on Wednesday.

"The East Moline School District is a success story in progress. Our story is not yet written, but the draft of our work is informative on what is possible when educators, a Board of Education, the community, and business partners come together to support all students in creating equitable access and opportunity,” Humphries said. “I am fortunate to be part of a team that is working to make an enduring impact for the children entrusted to our care in East Moline.”

Humphries has served as the East Moline Superintendent since 2010, but has worked as an educator for 29 years. Those who nominated him for the IASA award cited several successes during his tenure, including establishing a new Early Learning Center, working to provide more STEM opportunities for students and the district's ongoing community Wifi project.

The Blackhawk Region is comprised of Rock Island, Mercer and Henry counties. Superintendents were selected for the award by peers in their region, based on their commitment, dedication and leadership.

“Each of these superintendents are great examples of how dynamic leadership can improve the educational environment for students, strengthen communities and continuously push districts forward,” said IASA Executive Director Dr. Brent Clark. “Their commitment and dedication to helping students succeed is unwavering, and I applaud each of these honorees for everything they have done to elevate public education in Illinois.”

The IASA state-chartered association of the American Association of School Administrators (AASA), working as Illinois' top legislative advocacy organization for school administrators on educational issues of national, state and local importance.

