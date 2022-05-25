Eastern Iowa Community College announces chancellor finalists after extending search

Two months after extending its search, Eastern Iowa Community College has announced a new pool of finalists to lead the community college district.

The EICC board of trustees announced four finalists vying to become the district's new chancellor with the July 1 retirement of current EICC Chancellor Don Doucette. He has served since 2011.

The finalists include:

Ellen Bluth, vice chancellor for workforce and economic development at Eastern Iowa Community College District

Thomas McDonnell, vice president for academic affairs at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha

Kimberly Paddock-O’Reilly, co-owner and coach of KLP Coaching in St. Charles, Mo.

Sonya Williams, vice president of education and chief academic officer at College of Lake County, Grayslake, Ill.

Each of the finalists will participate in forums June 6-10 at different campuses and will be interviewed by the Eastern Iowa Community College Board of Trustees, who will select the new chancellor in late June, according to a news release.

The EICC board had announced Bluth as a finalist in late March, alongside John Maduko, who, at the time, was vice president for academic and student affairs at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls, Minn.

Maduko withdrew his name to accept a different position, according to college officials. Two other finalists drew out of the running as well, causing the college to extend the search.

According to the release, the extended time frame "opened up opportunities for additional highly qualified candidates to apply for the position, resulting in an outstanding group of candidates." The chancellor search committee, made up of college faculty, staff, students and members of the public, interviewed semifinalists in May before recommending the finalists to the Board of Trustees.

EICC faculty have accused the community college district's governing board of mishandling the search for a new chancellor.

Faculty alleged that the administration went against its values and professional standards of communication and collaboration when they failed to send email communications about the Saturday meeting, which was held via Zoom, then not allowing attendees to speak during it.

The decision to extend the search also contradicted the college's strategic priorities related to diversity and equity, faculty said.

The statement said the extension was unfair to Bluth and Maduko, as the board decision stopped them from being regarded as the two final candidates. Bluth is a woman and Maduko is a Black man.

Faculty also criticized the college's top administration, who they claim to exclude the larger college community from giving input on college decisions.

"We know we could not fulfill our mission without the dedicated faculty and staff who lead with passion and purpose both inside and outside of the classroom, and we’re grateful for their willingness to express concerns and look for solutions, together," the Board of Trustees said in a statement in response to concerns of a disconnect between them and the rest of the college community. "Like many organizations, EICC has faced challenges, and we recognize there have been times where we may not have gotten it quite right. This has been especially true during the pandemic, when rapid decisions needed to be made in order to keep the organization moving forward."

But while "EICC’s complexity can be challenging, with our many locations and diverse communities, it’s also one of our greatest strengths," according to the statement from EICC administration.

"Gathering input from all stakeholders is key to our success and we’re committed to not only listening to concerns but, most importantly, improving how we communicate and work together," the statement reads.

Barb Ickes contributed to this report

