The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Board of Trustees unanimously accepted Chancellor Sonya Williams’ resignation during a special meeting Tuesday night.

Williams started as chancellor in August, 2022. Prior to EICC, Williams served as the vice president of education and chief academic officer at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois.

Muscatine Community College President Naomi DeWinter will serve as temporary chancellor as the board looks for someone to serve in the position on an interim basis.

According to a media release following Tuesday's meeting, Williams made the decision to leave her position for personal reasons. She did not appear to be present at Tuesday's meeting.

“We acknowledge the contributions she has made during her short tenure,” said Board President Bob Gallagher in the release. “We thank Dr. Williams for her service and wish her the best on her future endeavors.”

All board members were present to cast their votes. There were no closed session or discussion Tuesday evening ahead of the vote.

After adjourning, Gallagher did not proffer any details regarding a search.

"It's pretty premature for that," he said. "I think what we'll end up doing, like what we've done in the past, is look at what's good, what's bad and go from there."

The board also unanimously appointed DeWinter to act as EICC's temporary chancellor while it works to identify potential interim candidates.

“Dr. DeWinter has the right mix of skills and experience to lead the organization forward. We look forward to a seamless transition of leadership,” Gallagher said in the release.

DeWinter also serves as vice chancellor for student development and has worked with EICC since 2015.

She is described as a, "driving force in enhancing student support services across the district, and a strong advocate for increasing access to underserved populations and closing equity gaps" in the release.

“Changing lives and building communities is the heart of our mission, and our commitment to students remains steadfast,” DeWinter said in the press release.

Prior to joining EICC, DeWinter was vice president of student affairs at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey, Mich., where she also served as the director of enrollment management.

The EICC board unanimously appointed Williams to succeed former chancellor Dr. Don Doucette — who retired after 11 years as EICC's chancellor — in June of 2022.

While Doucette initially announced he'd retire on July 1, 2021 — when his contract was set to end — this was delayed until Williams officially took over in August, 2022.

Once the board appoints an interim chancellor, it plans to review processes, gather stakeholder input and seek best practices for a comprehensive search for EICC's next permanent chancellor. The college will share additional information as these details are finalized.

Photos: EICC students compete in inaugural welding competition