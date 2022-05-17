Eastern Iowa Community College chancellor search violates its own values, faculty say

Some members of the faculty at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges say its governing board is mishandling the search for a new chancellor.

Just a few days after announcing the names of two finalists for the top post at EICC on March 31, the Board of Trustees held a last-minute Saturday meeting and voted to instead extend the search.

In an unsigned "Statement of Concern," faculty members were critical of the handling of the search extension, saying the process violated EICC's own core values and professional standards. Four members of the faculty spoke to the Board of Trustees at this week's meeting and referred to the statement.

They were additionally critical of the administration at EICC.

Faculty members allege:

• The board failed to supply email notification to the college communities of the Saturday meeting at which the search for a chancellor was extended. This was contrary to the stated goals of collaboration and communication.

• The meeting was held via Zoom as view-only, which meant faculty, staff, students and community members had no voice in the decision. This, again, they argue violated EICC's stated values and standards regarding communication and collaboration.

• The final two candidates who were named on March 31 no longer were final candidates three days later, due to the board vote. The dismissal was unfair to candidates Dr. John Maduko and Dr. Ellen Bluth, the statement read.

"To treat Dr. Bluth and Dr. Maduko with the dignity, empathy, care and kindness the professional standards emphasize, the already-announced public forums should have been allowed to continue," according to the statement. "The college community should have been given the option to meet with these two highly qualified candidates before deciding whether or not additional candidates were necessary."

Faculty members as well said the board's decision to dismiss the final two candidates ran contrary to EICC's strategic priorities related to diversity and equity. One candidate is a woman and the other is a Black man.

"It appears that the problem wasn’t so much that there were two candidates; instead, the problem became that there were only these two candidates," according to the statement.

The new timeline for the chancellor search also excludes from participation those on a 165-day contract with EICC, according to the statement. As the schedule delays the final decision, those wishing to contribute will not be compensated for their involvement, the statement concluded.

In response, the board issued the following statement: "It is important for us to listen to the concerns expressed in this statement about the Chancellor Search, and we’re committed to working with all of our stakeholders to ensure the college is prepared to meet the needs of our students and communities, now and in the future."

The statement says trustees "welcome and encourage feedback from faculty, staff, students and the community in the public forums that will be held for each of the final candidates for the Chancellor position during the first week in June."

The faculty who spoke Monday were also critical of top administration, who they say exclude faculty, staff and students in college decisions. One speaker referred to a "disconnect" between administration and faculty and staff.

Administration officials responded Tuesday in a statement.

"We know we could not fulfill our mission without the dedicated faculty and staff who lead with passion and purpose both inside and outside of the classroom, and we’re grateful for their willingness to express concerns and look for solutions, together," the statement reads. "Like many organizations, EICC has faced challenges, and we recognize there have been times where we may not have gotten it quite right. This has been especially true during the pandemic, when rapid decisions needed to be made in order to keep the organization moving forward."

But while "EICC’s complexity can be challenging, with our many locations and diverse communities, it’s also one of our greatest strengths," according to the statement from EICC administration.

"Gathering input from all stakeholders is key to our success and we’re committed to not only listening to concerns but, most importantly, improving how we communicate and work together," the statement reads.

Amy Foley, a doctorate-level member of the Scott Community College faculty for a decade, said the administration would be wise to solicit or accept input from faculty and staff.

"When we give a voice, you'll gain a more encompassing perspective," she said.

After the foursome spoke, instructor Stephanie Newell pointed out they held a combined 70 years of teaching experience at EICC, but said they were "nervous wrecks," speaking to the board. Their discomfort, she said, should demonstrate the uncomfortable relationship between the Board of Trustees and some faculty and staff.

Board Chairman Robert H. Gallagher thanked the speakers but appeared to dismiss the seriousness of their concerns, saying the issues are something he, "probably will discuss with the next chancellor."

A search for a new chancellor has been in the works since current Chancellor Don Doucette announced earlier this year that he will retire July 1. Doucette has served as the district’s chancellor since 2011.

