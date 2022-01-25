Eastern Iowa Community College gets grant to fund career and education planning counselor

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is one of several Iowa schools that has received grants from the state to fund counselors who will help high school students plan their futures.
The three-year, $50,000 grants will fund college and career transition counselors meant to help students learn about different professions and what steps they need to take to shift into career training or college after high school, according to a news release from the Iowa department of education release. The counselors will begin in the 2022-2023 school year.
For EICC, the counselor will work with students at North Scott Community School District, Naomi DeWinter, EICC’s vice chancellor for student development and Muscatine Community College’s president, said.
The job will solely help students with education and career planning, DeWinter said. It will supplement the existing counselors who work with students.
While education and career planning is part of the existing counselors’ job description, they also have a number of other tasks, DeWinter said, including helping students with their mental health.
The counselors will work with young people during their junior and senior years of high school, the summer after graduation and during their first year of college or career training, according to the department of education release.
This is the second year the grants have been issued, according to the department of education release. Besides EICC, Des Moines Area Community College, Indian Hills Community College, Iowa Central Community College and North Iowa Area Community College received grants this time. Iowa Central and North Iowa both received two.
The program is meant to be sustainable after the grants are used up, with the school districts and the community colleges providing the funding, according to the release.
DeWinter said the post-grant funding for Eastern Iowa’s new counselor will have several sources, including general fund dollars.