 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastern Iowa Community College going mostly virtual on Nov. 9
topical

Eastern Iowa Community College going mostly virtual on Nov. 9

{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus logo

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will conduct most classes at its Scott, Muscatine and Clinton campuses completely online beginning Nov. 9.

The change in instruction model is based on health officials expectation of a surge in COVID-19 cases during the holidays, EICC said in a news release. It will apply to classes that do not require students to be physically present. Classes with labs or other hands-on elements will continue to meet normally. 

The new model will remain in place for the rest of the fall semester.

EICC facilities will remain open and services available, but employees will rotate between their offices and working from home to limit the number of people present at any one time in campus buildings. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Davenport Community School District's COVID 19 update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News