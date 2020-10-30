Eastern Iowa Community College going mostly virtual on Nov. 9

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will conduct most classes at its Scott, Muscatine and Clinton campuses completely online beginning Nov. 9.

The change in instruction model is based on health officials expectation of a surge in COVID-19 cases during the holidays, EICC said in a news release. It will apply to classes that do not require students to be physically present. Classes with labs or other hands-on elements will continue to meet normally.

The new model will remain in place for the rest of the fall semester.

EICC facilities will remain open and services available, but employees will rotate between their offices and working from home to limit the number of people present at any one time in campus buildings.

