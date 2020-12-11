 Skip to main content
Eastern Iowa Community College nursing students getting help with exams
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is getting a $20,000 grant from a private company to help some of its nursing students take their state exams.

The money is being provided by Ellucian, a company that provides software services to higher education institutions, according to EICC. Eastern Iowa uses its products to keep student records.

The money is being used to help 43 students with direct and associated costs that go with taking their National Council Licensure Examination — a state-level test used to determine students’ readiness for nursing licensure, EICC said. These students have experienced delays in their education because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money can be used for costs such as licensing fees, childcare and internet access as these students prepare for the test.

EICC’s nursing programs have nearly 300 students enrolled systemwide and another almost 500 students in its nursing preparatory programs. It is EICC’s largest career and technical program.

Eastern Iowa was one of 25 schools nationwide that received a portion of the $500,000 Ellucian is so far distributing through the program, EICC said. The company is expected to distribute a total of $1 million.

