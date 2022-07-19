Eastern Iowa Community College offering courses to earn a Substitute Teaching License

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges announced it will offer the required course to earn a Substitute Teaching License to help alleviate local school districts' struggles to find substitute teachers.

In order to become licensed, aspiring subs must complete the Board of Educational Examiners Approved Substitute Authorization Program, which is available through EICC. The school will host upcoming training sessions for the program on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Scott Community College Urban Campus on 101 W. 3rd St in Davenport.

"What many people don’t realize is you do not have to have a background in education to fill these positions," the announcement's news release said. "Anyone with an Associate's Degree or 60 hours of credit at a regionally accredited institution, or a paraeducator, can be authorized to become a K-12 substitute teacher. These are great positions for people with flexible schedules who enjoy being with students and would like to generate a little extra income."

The course covers subjects such as classroom management, instructional strategies, diversity and ethics.

After completing the course and submission of requirements and fees to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, participants are authorized to substitute for a K-12 institution. Paraeducators may now serve as a substitute in any classroom, but were previously limited to serving only in their special education classrooms.

Cost for the program is $100, and the minimum age for participation is 20.

For more information, call 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu