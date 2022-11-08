Eastern Iowa Community Colleges begins spring registration

Beginning yesterday, new students could begin registering for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Spring 2023 term.

Classes begin on Jan. 17, 2023, but students are encouraged to register as soon as possible in order to have more flexibility while scheduling classes. EICC's has over 15 exclusively online offerings - including an Associate's Degree - give students the opportunity to learn wherever they choose, optimal for those juggling work or family schedules while completing coursework.

EICC offers 30 career technology programs aimed at helping students directly enter the job market post-graduation. Programs range from advanced manufacturing and truck driving to nursing and business, with several other options. Financial aid is still available for the upcoming academic year; many students can qualify for Iowa's Last Dollar Scholarship, which covers the cost of tuition in over two-dozen high demand fields.

Additionally, EICC’s college transfer program gives students the opportunity to complete the first two years of a four-year degree close to home. State universities and area private colleges partner with EICC to ensure students completing an Associate in Arts degree at the colleges can easily transfer their credits.

EICC's website provides a 'New Student Checklist' that walks new students through the college application and registration process.

For more information, call 1-888-336-3907, email eiccinfo@eicc.edu or visit eicc.edu/spring23.