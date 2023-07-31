The Eastern Iowa Community College's Board of Trustees will vote on Chancellor Sonya Williams' contract in a special meeting on Tuesday evening.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Ellis Vetter Board Room, located in Scott Community College's Urban Campus, 101 West Third St. in downtown Davenport.
Community members can also attend the special meeting via
Zoom — the link is provided on the meeting agenda, which can be found online at https://eicc.edu/about/board-trustees/.
Dr. Williams began her duties as EICC's eighth chancellor last August.
The EICC board appointed her to replace the college's former chancellor, Dr. Don Doucette, due to his retirement.
As chancellor, Williams oversees all EICC campus operations, including its satellite sites in Maquoketa, Wilton and its several area high school partnerships.
According to the EICC website, her appointment came following an, "extensive" national search.
