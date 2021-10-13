 Skip to main content
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges chancellor announces retirement
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges chancellor announces retirement

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Chancellor Don Doucette has announced he will retire on July 1, 2022, according to a news release from EICC.

This story will be updated.

