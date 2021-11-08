Eastern Iowa Community Colleges chooses chancellor search committee

The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Board of Trustees has chosen 16 people to be part of the search committee that will help choose the school's new chancellor.
Don Doucette will retire July 1 when his contract ends, according to a news release from EICC issued in October. He has been the chancellor since 2011.
The selections were made Monday during a special session and the list is comprised of trustees; members of the surrounding community; and EICC faculty, staff and students.
They are:
- Bob Gallagher, EICC board of trustees, chair
- Michelle Allmendinger, Clinton Community College, dean of students
- Kendra Beck, EICC board of trustees
- Sandra Cassady, St. Ambrose University, vice president of strategic initiatives
- Michele Dane, Scott Community College Foundation, Genesis Health System
- Kyle Heilig, IT, computer support tech
- Angelique Kimble, Scott Community College, academic advisor
- Gabe Knight, Scott Community College, dean of instruction
- Kris Lee, Muscatine Community College Foundation, CEO, Hoffmann, Inc. Manufacturing
- Christopher Legel, Clinton Community College, graphic arts faculty
- Sergio Mendoza, CE, curriculum and talent management manager for EICC
- Ricardo Pena, Muscatine Community College, business student/student government leader
- Marie Ripslinger-Atwater, Muscatine Community College, biology faculty
- Mike Van Sickle, superintendent, Louisa-Muscatine Schools
- Bill Vetter, EICC Board of Trustees/EICCDF & Sharar Foundation boards
- Andrew Williams, Scott Community College, philosophy faculty
The group’s first meeting will be Monday, Nov. 15, according to EICC. At that meeting, they are scheduled to help finish developing the job description for the position. That description will be based largely on the input provided by the public through an online survey and in open forums that are scheduled this week.
As part of EICC’s effort to find Doucette’s replacement, it has also hired the Association of Community College Trustees. The search will be national.
The forums will be conducted by Zoom and links to them and the survey can be found on the EICC website.
The Forum details:
- 8:30-9:30 a.m on Nov. 9
- 4-5 p.m. on Nov. 9
- Noon to 1 p.m on Nov. 10
- 1-2 p.m. on Nov. 12