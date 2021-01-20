Eastern Iowa Community Colleges make case for new facility bond

In a wide-ranging interview, Brian Hilton, a history instructor with Scott Community College, talks about having visited the Capitol before, what it was like to see the scenes of unrest there, provides some historical context and discusses the condition of the American political system.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will be asking voters on March 2 to approve up to $40 million in bonds for updating or building career and technical education program facilities.

The money would be used to improve or build new EICC career training facilities at its three campuses and elsewhere in its coverage area, which includes Scott and Muscatine counties, according to a news release. These improvements would help support and update a variety of offerings, including criminal justice, business and nursing.

“It will benefit employers in the community that need a skilled workforce,” Chancellor Don Doucette said.

For example, the bonds would help EICC offer more up-to-date training on the robotics and technology being used in manufacturing, he said.

The bonds would also be used to begin agriculture industry training in Scott County, and expand the allied health and nursing program there, Doucette said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Much of the planned changes reflect conversations with area employers who told EICC about their current and anticipated workforce needs, he said.

“They’re telling us they need more of what we do,” Doucette said.