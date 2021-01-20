Eastern Iowa Community Colleges make case for new facility bond

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will be asking voters on March 2 to approve up to $40 million in bonds for updating or building career and technical education program facilities.
The money would be used to improve or build new EICC career training facilities at its three campuses and elsewhere in its coverage area, which includes Scott and Muscatine counties, according to a news release. These improvements would help support and update a variety of offerings, including criminal justice, business and nursing.
“It will benefit employers in the community that need a skilled workforce,” Chancellor Don Doucette said.
For example, the bonds would help EICC offer more up-to-date training on the robotics and technology being used in manufacturing, he said.
The bonds would also be used to begin agriculture industry training in Scott County, and expand the allied health and nursing program there, Doucette said.
Much of the planned changes reflect conversations with area employers who told EICC about their current and anticipated workforce needs, he said.
“They’re telling us they need more of what we do,” Doucette said.
EICC will be finished paying off its previous facility bonds this year, and the new issuance, if approved by voters, would replace it, the release and Doucette said.
The school estimates the cost of the bonds for property tax payers would be about the same or less than what they are paying on the current facilities bonds, Doucette said. That is expected between 23 and 25 cents per $1,000 of equalized assessed evaluation.
EICC’s total portion of the property tax bill would be less than $1 per $1,000 of equalized assessed evaluation, he said.
The bonds would be issued in three phases, with the first issued in Fiscal Year 2022, with the others in FY 2023 and FY 2024, he said. Each phase would have a 10-year lifespan, with the total life expectancy of the bonds at around 12 years.