Eastern Iowa Community Colleges names new chancellor

The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges board has unanimously chosen Sonya Williams, Ph.D. as its next chancellor.

The Oklahoma native is a former Air Force captain, parent of four children and leaves her post as vice president of education and chief academic officer at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, IL.

The board announced the appointment on Thursday.

She has formerly served as dean of the Arts and Sciences Division at Joliet Junior College in Joliet, Illinois.

Williams earned a doctor of philosophy in anatomical sciences and cell biology/neurosciences from the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges includes community colleges in Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties.

A search for a new chancellor has been in the works since current Chancellor Don Doucette announced earlier this year that he will retire July 1. Doucette has served as the district’s chancellor since 2011.

