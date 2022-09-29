 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offering eight-week term option; registration still open

Eastern Iowa Community College, EICC

Students can still register for classes at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) with the college's eight-week term option starting on Oct. 17 and ending mid-December. 

This new model is for those unable to begin school in August. It also aims to give students more options when committing to college, namely non-traditional students or those with hefty schedules and non-academic commitments. 

Classes in the eight-week term still meet for the same number of hours as those in the 16-week schedule.

Like the traditional schedule, the eight-week term offers: 

  • Financial aid.
  • Face-to-face classes.
  • Traditional online classes.
  • Live Online classes, using Zoom to meet with a live instructor and fellow classmates.

Course offerings include general education requirements and introductory courses for career and technical programs.

Those interested in registering can do so at eicc.edu/Oct2022 by clicking on their intended campus.

You can contact the colleges for more information at: 

  • Clinton Community College, 563-244-7000.
  • Muscatine Community College, 563-288-6000.
  • Scott Community College, 563-441-4000.
  • Scott Community College Urban Campus, 563-336-3300.

You can also call 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu for more information. 

