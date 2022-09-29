Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offering eight-week term option; registration still open

Students can still register for classes at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) with the college's eight-week term option starting on Oct. 17 and ending mid-December.
This new model is for those unable to begin school in August. It also aims to give students more options when committing to college, namely non-traditional students or those with hefty schedules and non-academic commitments.
Classes in the eight-week term still meet for the same number of hours as those in the 16-week schedule.
Like the traditional schedule, the eight-week term offers:
Financial aid.
Face-to-face classes.
Traditional online classes.
Live Online classes, using Zoom to meet with a live instructor and fellow classmates.
Course offerings include general education requirements and introductory courses for career and technical programs.
Local high school students are encouraged to stop by Black Hawk College's 50th-annual College Night this evening for a chance to visit with college and university recruiters from across the country about post-secondary education options.
State Auditor Rob Sand will hand-deliver a pie to the Davenport Community School District leadership in recognition of the district's Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) award at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Board Room, located on the second floor of the district's Achievement Service Center on 1702 N. Main St. in Davenport. The district won the 2022 PIE award for "Largest Community School District."