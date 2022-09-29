Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offering eight-week term option; registration still open

Students can still register for classes at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) with the college's eight-week term option starting on Oct. 17 and ending mid-December.

This new model is for those unable to begin school in August. It also aims to give students more options when committing to college, namely non-traditional students or those with hefty schedules and non-academic commitments.

Classes in the eight-week term still meet for the same number of hours as those in the 16-week schedule.

Like the traditional schedule, the eight-week term offers:

Financial aid.

Face-to-face classes.

Traditional online classes.

Live Online classes, using Zoom to meet with a live instructor and fellow classmates.

Course offerings include general education requirements and introductory courses for career and technical programs.

Those interested in registering can do so at eicc.edu/Oct2022 by clicking on their intended campus.

You can contact the colleges for more information at:

Clinton Community College, 563-244-7000.

Muscatine Community College, 563-288-6000.

Scott Community College, 563-441-4000.

Scott Community College Urban Campus, 563-336-3300.

You can also call 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu for more information.