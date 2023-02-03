To help alleviate local substitute teacher shortages, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) are continuing to offer the required course to earn a Substitute Teaching License online from Monday, Feb. 6, to Monday, March 6. The program's five sessions will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Zoom webinar platform.

EICC will offer the Board of Educational Examiners-Approved Substitute Authorization Program, which is required to become an certified substitute teacher in Iowa. Individuals are officially authorized to substitute in K-12 classrooms upon completing the courses and submitting all required fees to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.