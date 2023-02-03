To help alleviate local substitute teacher shortages, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) are continuing to offer the required course to earn a Substitute Teaching License online from Monday, Feb. 6, to Monday, March 6. The program's five sessions will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Zoom webinar platform.
EICC will offer the Board of Educational Examiners-Approved Substitute Authorization Program, which is required to become an certified substitute teacher in Iowa. Individuals are officially authorized to substitute in K-12 classrooms upon completing the courses and submitting all required fees to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.
Courses cost $100, and the minimum age for participation is 21. To register, visit eicc.edu/substitute. The sessions will require a computer, smartphone or tablet with internet access.
Anyone with an associate degree, 60 credit hours at a regionally accredited institution or a current paraeducator can fill K-12 substitute positions upon program completion—a background in education is not required. According to the college's news release, EICC has seen everyone from recent graduates to retirees complete the program.
Paraeducators who hold limited certification to substitute teach solely in their own special education classroom may now substitute in any classroom.
Course content will range from ethics and diversity to classroom management and instructional strategies.
For more information, call toll-free 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu.