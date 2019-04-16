Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) announced their partnership with the Bellevue University Premier Partner Network on Tuesday.
According to a press release, a Bellevue Representative will be housed at Scott Community College's main campus to provide students information and guidance about continuing their education beyond an Associate's degree.
As part of the partnership, students will be able to transfer all of their associate's degree, including degrees in career and technical programs.
“This partnership provides our students a great opportunity to continue their education once they complete their associate’s degree with us,” said EICC Chancellor Don Doucette in the press release.
Bellevue has a network with more than 50 community colleges and offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate degrees.
“Bellevue University is committed to helping Eastern Iowa Community Colleges students achieve their educational goals and become leaders here in the Quad-Cities," said Jim Grotrian, vice president of strategic partnerships for Bellevue University in the press release.
