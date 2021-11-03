Eastern Iowa Community Colleges plans to hold forums on chancellor search

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges plans to hold forums to get input on what stakeholders want to see in EICC’S next chancellor.
Don Doucette will retire July 1 when his contract ends, according to a news release from EICC issued in October. He has been the chancellor since 2011.
“The forums offer faculty, staff and students of the college, as well as the public, an opportunity to help identify desired leadership profile characteristics for the next EICC chancellor,” the news release states.
The first two forums are scheduled for Nov. 9, and others are set for Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, the release states. All will be remote via Zoom.
Those interested in participating in the discourse can also provide input by filling out an online survey.
The zoom and survey links can be found on the EICC website.
As part of EICC’s effort to find Doucette’s replacement, it has hired the Association of Community College Trustees, Wednesday’s release states. The search will be national.
The Forum Details:
- 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m on Nov. 9
- 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 9
- noon to 1 p.m on Nov. 10
- 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 12