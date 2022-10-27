 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to host Career Academy info sessions for local high schoolers

Eastern Iowa Community College, EICC

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) will host informational sessions on its High School Career Academies at each of its main campuses at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. EICC is also offering a virtual option via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.   

EICC's Career Academies give area students the opportunity to earn no-cost college credit or hands-on career training before graduating from high school. High schoolers can complete anywhere from a semester to a full year of college coursework through the program, and hundreds have participated across Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community College campuses. 

EICC admissions counselors will host the sessions, giving students and families a chance to learn more about available career pathways, admissions requirements, scholarship and financial aid opportunities and ask questions. 

The following main EICC campuses will hold in-person sessions on Wednesday, Nov. 2: 

  • Clinton Community College, Clinton Career Advancement Center, 1000 Lincoln Blvd.
  • Muscatine Community College, Strahan Hall - Room #27, 152 Colorado St.
  • Scott Community College, Room #2409, 500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf.

Those who would prefer the virtual session on Wednesday, Nov. 9, can join via Zoom using the Meeting ID: 979 5590 9454

EICC's Career Academies span across various in-demand fields, including: industrial technology, information technology, automotive technology, human services, education, agriculture, business, culinary, criminal justice and healthcare. Academies offered by participating high schools vary by location.

For more information about the sessions, visit eicc.edu/infosessions. Those with additional questions can call toll-free at 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu.

Brian Monroe, QC resource development manager for Safer Foundation, talks about I-MATTER, a job training program being developed to help young people with criminal records find jobs. IT is a partnership between Safer, Black Hawk College and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
