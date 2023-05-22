Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is hosting a free diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEI&B) course on Wednesday, May 24, titled "Stop Watering the DEI&B Leaves, Treat the Roots."

The course will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Scott Community College Urban Campus, located on 101 W. 3rd St. in Davenport.

This opportunity is ideal to anyone looking to provide a more, "equitable and inclusive culture within your organization," according to the media release. All interested parties are invited to participate and EICC encourages bringing a colleague or mentee.

Anthony Arrington, a regional DEI&B expert, will discuss the importance of focusing on root issues influencing DEI&B culture in the workplace. He brings over 25 years of experience in leadership, training, and consulting across multiple industries.

Other topics include how to determine if the is a DEI&B culture problem in the workplace, how to identify and address root issues and why the root issues must be addressed before training can be effective.

To register, visit eicc.edu/dei. Spots are limited.

For questions, contact EICC at 1-888-336-3907 or email cegeneral@eicc.edu.

Photos: EICC students compete in inaugural welding competition