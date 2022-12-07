Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to host info session on high-demand business, administrative programs

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is hosting an information session over Zoom at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, for students hoping to learn more about the college's administrative office professional and business professional programs.

Attendees will have the chance to meet with EICC instructors and ask questions about the programs, in addition to learning more about financial aid opportunities and enrollment.

The information sessions are open to anyone interested in technical education or enrolling for college. More information is available at eicc.edu/businessinfo. To join the sessions, visit eicc.edu/businessinfo and click on the link for the designated date and time.

Available in-person or online, EICC's administrative office professional program teaches students how to use advanced software applications, apply accounting and business math concepts, format and compose professional correspondence and deliver customer service, among other things. The business professional program teaches the fundamentals of business—from accounting, marketing, management and more.

The state of Iowa considers both programs high-demand, meaning residents who enroll may qualify to have their tuition paid through Iowa's Last Dollar Scholarship.

Spring classes at EICC begin on Tuesday, Jan. 17. For questions, call toll-free 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu