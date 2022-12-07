Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to host info session on high-demand business, administrative programs

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is hosting an information session over Zoom at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, for students hoping to learn more about the college's administrative office professional and business professional programs.
Attendees will have the chance to meet with EICC instructors and ask questions about the programs, in addition to learning more about financial aid opportunities and enrollment.
The information sessions are open to anyone interested in technical education or enrolling for college. More information is available at eicc.edu/businessinfo. To join the sessions, visit eicc.edu/businessinfo and click on the link for the designated date and time.
Available in-person or online, EICC's administrative office professional program teaches students how to use advanced software applications, apply accounting and business math concepts, format and compose professional correspondence and deliver customer service, among other things. The business professional program teaches the fundamentals of business—from accounting, marketing, management and more.
A vote to determine school closures in Davenport is nearing, though the portion impacting Walcott is now off-the-table. The district's long-range facility plan will go to the board for final discussion this Monday, Dec. 5 at the district's committee of the whole meeting, preceded by a special call open forum from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. The board will vote on the proposed K-5, 6-8 grade configuration pathway on Monday, Dec. 12—a decision that will confirm the closure of Washington, Buchanan and Monroe Elementary Schools effective fall 2023.
The Davenport school board of directors won the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Team Achievement Award for the 2021-2022 school year—one of only 15 across the state. The Bettendorf school board was another local recipient of the award.
Students in North Scott's extended learning program (ELP) have spent months researching life and outer space - particularly, life in outer space - for their "Systems for Survival" projects. On Monday, these students got a chance to ask questions and present their work to Steven Smith—a STEM education specialist at NASA.
Augustana College alumnus Nelly Cheboi is one of 10 nominees in the running for the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year award. She describes her time at Augustana College as "transformational" and regards the Quad-Cities as home.
Moline Breakfast Optimist Club members distributed 70 brand-new winter coats, hats and mittens and 65 pairs of shoes to preschoolers on Wednesday for its annual "Shoes and Clothes that Fit" project. The Optimists have collaborated with Jefferson Early Learning Center for the project for over seventeen years, working with the school to identify students in need of shoes or winter clothes.